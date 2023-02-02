Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of IMO opened at C$70.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.21. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$52.28 and a one year high of C$79.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.69 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.9899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. CSFB upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.77.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

