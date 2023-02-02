Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Imperial Oil Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of IMO opened at C$70.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.21. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$52.28 and a one year high of C$79.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.69 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.9899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
