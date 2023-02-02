Informa (LON:INF) Hits New 12-Month High at $683.60

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 683.60 ($8.44) and last traded at GBX 683.40 ($8.44), with a volume of 865662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 664.60 ($8.21).

A number of research firms recently commented on INF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 725 ($8.95) to GBX 765 ($9.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 750 ($9.26) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($7.90) to GBX 650 ($8.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 712.86 ($8.80).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 632.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 587.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 4,542.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

