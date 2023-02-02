Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.49

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.49 and last traded at $82.44, with a volume of 272761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Ingevity Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingevity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,304,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 23.2% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 434,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 160.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Articles

