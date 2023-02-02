Innoviz Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 76,722 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,640 call options.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 7,221,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after buying an additional 3,621,230 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,771,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 1,388,065 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,979,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 149,740 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,300 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,759,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

INVZ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 6,295,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,801. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 2,071.90%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.