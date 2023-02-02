Insider Buying: Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Acquires 18,470 Shares of Stock

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Rating) insider Robert Black acquired 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$20,390.88 ($14,359.77).
Robert Black also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Robert Black 310,250 shares of Euroz Hartleys Group stock.
- On Friday, November 18th, Robert Black 500,000 shares of Euroz Hartleys Group stock.
Euroz Hartleys Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Euroz Hartleys Group Cuts Dividend
Euroz Hartleys Group Company Profile
Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.
