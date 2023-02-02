Insider Buying: Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Acquires 18,470 Shares of Stock

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Rating) insider Robert Black acquired 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$20,390.88 ($14,359.77).

Robert Black also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Euroz Hartleys Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

