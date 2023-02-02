Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CEO Buys $28,739.08 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $28,739.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,881.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of TRST opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.93. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
