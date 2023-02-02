Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CEO Buys $28,739.08 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $28,739.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,881.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of TRST opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.93. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

