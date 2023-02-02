Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $5,475,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,040 shares in the company, valued at $163,919,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total value of $6,582,000.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,174. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Featured Stories

