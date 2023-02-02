Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CFO Sells 6,776 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gentex Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 409,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $32.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

