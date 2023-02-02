Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Sells 23,782 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,257,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,843,505.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Montrose Environmental Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.99. 112,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. Bank of America raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.