Insider Selling: National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) CEO Sells 35,896 Shares of Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Howard Starkloff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of National Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of National Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.74. 1,869,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,708. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Recommended Stories

