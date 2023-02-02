Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells 36,260 Shares of Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,592,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,777,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 43,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $130,290.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 38,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $115,520.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 41,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $125,460.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 40,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $122,310.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,628 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $44,176.56.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 36,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $110,160.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 900 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $2,700.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,003 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $36,129.03.

On Thursday, January 5th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $65,575.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $57,350.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. 249,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,733. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.12 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 17.75%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

See Also

