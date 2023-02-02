Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 361,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $385.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.89 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 20.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

