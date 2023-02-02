Insider Selling: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $19,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,415.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
UroGen Pharma Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,858. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth $215,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
