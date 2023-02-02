Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.86-$3.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Integer also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.08-1.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Integer by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Integer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

