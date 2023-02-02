Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 320 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $243.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $295.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

