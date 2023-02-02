Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $168.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.31.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.