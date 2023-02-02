Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $793,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $123.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average of $115.75.

