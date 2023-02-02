Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $398.68 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $621.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

