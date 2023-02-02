Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $320,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI stock opened at $109.07 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $163.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

