Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $911,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.