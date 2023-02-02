Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 368 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Stock Up 4.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $473.81 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.30 and a 200 day moving average of $416.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 296.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.