Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 792 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,698 shares of company stock worth $3,263,764 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $282.87 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $295.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

