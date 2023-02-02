Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.12

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.12 and last traded at $83.35, with a volume of 70300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.27.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,096,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,625,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,900 shares of company stock worth $24,233,003. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

