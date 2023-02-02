International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.81

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.81 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 168.80 ($2.08). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 168.80 ($2.08), with a volume of 12,661,766 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 145 ($1.79) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 173.91 ($2.15).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

