Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 130,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 377,213 shares.The stock last traded at $21.58 and had previously closed at $21.63.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,395,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after buying an additional 478,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 453,404 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 330,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 859,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 264,524 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,281,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

