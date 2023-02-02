Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 130,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 377,213 shares.The stock last traded at $21.58 and had previously closed at $21.63.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
