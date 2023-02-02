Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 914,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

