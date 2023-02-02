Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 2nd (APYRF, CRNCY, CYBBF, DRTGF, ESYJY, GIB, GSK, HCHDF, HSY, PWCDF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 2nd:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$34.75.

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 238 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.40).

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 205 ($2.53).

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,500 ($18.53).

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 370 ($4.57).

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$136.00 to C$140.00.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$146.00.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29).

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.24).

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $277.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.31).

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17).

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42).

