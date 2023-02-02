Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 2nd (APYRF, CRNCY, CYBBF, DRTGF, ESYJY, GIB, GSK, HCHDF, HSY, PWCDF)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 2nd:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$34.75.

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 238 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.40).

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 205 ($2.53).

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,500 ($18.53).

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 370 ($4.57).

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$136.00 to C$140.00.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$146.00.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29).

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.24).

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $277.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.31).

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17).

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42).

