Investment (LON:INV) Shares Up 0.4%

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 285.33 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.52). 1,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.51).

Investment Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 272.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 278.90. The stock has a market cap of £14.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1,055.56.

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Miton Asset Management Limited.

