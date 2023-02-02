Investors Buy Large Volume of Jumia Technologies Call Options (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 36,581 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 415% compared to the average volume of 7,099 call options.

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 12.0 %

JMIA traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 3,389,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,207. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Jumia Technologies

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

