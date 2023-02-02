Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $177,390.00 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 291,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,665. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

