iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $102.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.00. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.