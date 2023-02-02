iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is BTS Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

BTS Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 12.8% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.13. 489,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,196. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18.
