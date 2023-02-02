iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $108.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $143.57.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,451,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 102,747 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.