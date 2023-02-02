iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on February 7th

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average is $116.37. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

