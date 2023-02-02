iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.01. 254,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,054. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

