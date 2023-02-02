iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,566,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,401,086 shares.The stock last traded at $136.25 and had previously closed at $136.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average of $128.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $316,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

