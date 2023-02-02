iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,566,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,401,086 shares.The stock last traded at $136.25 and had previously closed at $136.71.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average of $128.24.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
