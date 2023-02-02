iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.63. 125,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.