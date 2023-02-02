iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 507,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 426.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

