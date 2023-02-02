iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ISTB opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $49.90.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.