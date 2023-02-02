iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 486.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.55% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

