iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.70 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.