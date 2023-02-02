iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 805.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $84.55 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.16.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.