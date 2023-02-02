iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNMA opened at $45.19 on Thursday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $49.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 84,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter.

