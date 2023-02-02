iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.009.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IBTE opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $25.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

