iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) by 216.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

