iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

