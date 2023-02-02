iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTI opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

