iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTK opened at $20.28 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.