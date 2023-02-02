iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stake Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $76.76 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $84.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

