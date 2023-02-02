iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Bought by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,855 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up about 10.6% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $26,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $26.95. 25,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $28.87.

